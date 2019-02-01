2 men arrested, 4 kilos of meth seized in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An undercover narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of 2 men in Augusta.
At around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 28-year-old John Durst and 41-year-old Bjorn Wiley on the 200 block of Boy Scout Rd. During the investigation, agents seized approximately 4 kilograms of methamphetamine and $600 in cash. Both men have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office says this is only the first wave of arrests and that the investigation is still ongoing. This bust is part of Sheriff Roundtree’s commitment to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organization in the community.
