Man missing in North Augusta

Devante Arian Williams
By J. Bryan Randall | February 1, 2019 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 5:16 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Deputies were called out to the 800 block of Old Aiken Rd. in North Augusta on Jan. 20. Family members of 23-year-old Devante Arian Williams told deputies he was last seen at his home on that same street at around 8 a.m. Jan. 18.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Devante. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

