Man missing in North Augusta

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
Deputies were called out to the 800 block of Old Aiken Rd. in North Augusta on Jan. 20. Family members of 23-year-old Devante Arian Williams told deputies he was last seen at his home on that same street at around 8 a.m. Jan. 18.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Devante. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
