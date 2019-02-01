Groundhog Day: Which weather prognosticator has the best record

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Either way, February 2nd is here. It’s a day when Americans look to a few famous furry friends for some weather wisdom on when spring will come. But have you ever wondered just how good these rodent predictors are? FOX 54 is checking their records.
The most famous of the bunch is Punxsutawney Phil. He’s been at it since 1887, but his numbers aren’t too impressive. Since 1988, his prediction has been right 43-percent of the time.
In the South, all eyes are on General Beauregard Lee. Georgia's own has been making predictions since 1981. His accuracy is a little better than Phil's. He's right about 60-percent of the time.
And while it is Groundhog Day, your best bet for the most accurate forecast is sticking with humans. Over at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, their three-month spring outlooks are right 73-percent of the time according to a 2014 study.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.