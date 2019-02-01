Eating breakfast may not help with weight loss after all, study says

(CNN/Gray News) – If you’re trying to lose weight, you’ve probably been told not to skip breakfast. That’s the usual advice.
But a new study published this week in the medical journal the BMJ seems to go against that.
Researchers found people who ate breakfast on a regular basis consumed more calories each day and those who skipped it didn't have an increased appetite later in the day.
This means those who ate breakfast experienced no weight loss and people who skipped their morning meal also saw no weight gain, according to the study.
"I think the key to weight loss is the number of calories you eat," lead author Flavia Cicuttini, professor of epidemiology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said.
The study looked at the results from 13 clinical trials over the last three decades, mostly from the United States and United Kingdom.
Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.