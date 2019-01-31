Therapy dog changes lives at Langford Middle School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A chance encounter between a teacher and a therapy dog trainer is producing results at one local middle school. Lego the therapy dog visits a special education class at Langford Middle School twice a week.
William Cunningham, special education teacher at Langford Middle School, explains the benefits: “He started to come in and work with our students. Sometimes students with autism they need that extra support. He’s a certified trained therapy dog. I bumped into Desiree Green, the therapy dog’s owner.”
“I just happened to be talking about how Lego is a therapy dog and he was like I would love to have you come into our classroom and start doing therapy,” recalled Green.
For Green, seeing Lego at work has been a dream.
“I’m going to school to be a special needs teacher,” explained Green. “Just to see Lego actually doing his job and make a difference in the kids’ lives.”
In a few short months, Lego has had a huge impact on one student’s life.
“Kenny was having a lot of behaviors just showing us that he wasn’t comfortable with us yet,” said Cunningham.
“He would sit off in the corner by himself and he wouldn’t really come around,” said Green. “Now he smiles when we walk in. He loves to pet on him.”
“He will walk him, learn how to control Lego with his leash,” added Cunningham.
“When I walk in, it turns into Kenny’s dog,” joked Green. “Lego’s no longer mine.”
One day, Desiree hopes Lego can help her students when she has a classroom of her own.
