Netflix show sparks lots of business at local consignment shops

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As January comes to an end, so will 80% of New Year’s resolutions. A new show on Netflix is helping some people keep up with their 2019 goals. Local consignment shops say it’s adding to their business.
“Usually Januarys are kind of slow for us, but it seems like our buys have increased a lot." Kristi Collins at Kid to Kid says she’s had customers tell her that’s because they’ve started watching a new show. “I’d seen it on Netflix before, but I always passed by it because I don’t usually watch documentaries or stuff like that."
But this show seems to be more than just something you watch. It’s leading people to action. “She’s like, ‘I’ve been watching this show ‘Tidying up by Marie Kondo’ and I’ve been having this weird urge to clean everything out of my house and get rid of everything I don’t need.’”
Collins checked the show out herself and says it’s made it’s own impact on her life. “It’s made me want to organize everything the way she organized stuff."
“And while a big part of the show is about organization, another is about de-clutter. She says to take everything out of your closet, throw it in a pile, pick up each individual item, decide whether or not it sparks joy, and if it doesn’t, get rid of it.”
Mary Sneed, Store Manager at Uptown Cheapskate says, “They’ve actually said that if it doesn’t bring them joy, they’re going to get rid of it." Quoting the show while they get rid of what they’ve come to see as unnecessary clutter. “We have a lot of great vendors that sale to us on a regular basis, but I will say that because of that Marie Kondo show on Netflix, we have seen a really large increase in people coming to sell to us."
Collins says the increased interest in the show is turning local thrift shops and consignment stores into goldmines for shoppers. “That was a big reason we were so busy for a little bit."
Sneed says it’s working almost as a type of therapy for people taking the advice. “I think people like it. I think they’re feeling freer.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.