Fire at personal care home in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Residents of a personal care home in Augusta have been displaced after a fire Wednesday night.
The care home is on the 2900 block of Glenn Hills Dr. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 6:36 p.m. Michael Meyers with Richmond County Fire/EMA says 5 people were taken out of the home. One person was trapped inside, but was gotten out before fire crews arrived on the scene. No one was injured.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly. The residents are being moved to other facilities.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.