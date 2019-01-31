Augusta Commissioner: Augusta’s public transit is in bad shape

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Long waits, no shelter and poor signage. These are just a few reasons why District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams says Augusta’s transit system is in bad shape.
Commissioner Williams says grant money the transit system gets should be going towards improvements. “We been grant money, and we’ve been getting it for 15 years you said. Shouldn’t we be buying signs every year, I mean shelters every year?”
Signs that are barely recognizable, exposed bus stops, and schedules that aren’t readily available; he says it’s unacceptable. “It’s about our route, how long it takes. If there is an incident on the bus, say a spill or something, they going to sit there till another bus comes. If the train stops the bus or blocks the bus, then the schedule is thrown off then they can’t meet their transfer, can’t meet their destination.”
Longtime bus rider Tori Harmon says she’s ridden the bus since she was small. She says shelters are her concern. “Its a lot of times, when people have to go to work, they got to go out there. You know what I’m saying? They got to work. And it’s cold already, maybe it’s raining. You want something, you know, you need something to protect you at least."
Commissioner Williams says shelters Augusta spent money to get from Florida are now sitting in a landfill. The city’s traffic engineering assistant director John Ussery and Augusta Transit’s director Sharon Dottery went to the landfill Wednesday morning to assess the shelters.
Williams says it will cost more to fix them than they’re worth. “I been in this position, seeing and hearing what we’re going to do but we keep talking about it. But we’re not doing anything. We’re not putting our money where our mouth is.”
Transit wants to move forward by buying brand new shelters with some of the grant money.
