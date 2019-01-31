Another cold start to the morning, staying sunny, dry and chilly this afternoon.

Another cold start to the morning, staying sunny, dry and chilly this afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies
By Jay Jefferies | January 31, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 6:31 AM

(WFXG) -Arctic high pressure will maintain dry conditions in the forecast area through the rest of the work week. Air mass modification plus an easterly to southerly flow as the high shifts farther eastward will lead to warmer conditions and increased moisture over the weekend and early next week.

Winds will begin to diminish through sunset, becoming generally out of a westerly direction around 5 mph. Temperatures are forecast slightly below guidance given strong cold air advection

with highs in the middle to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.