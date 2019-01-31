Allendale town administrator pleads guilty to stealing federal funding

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - Allendale Town Administrator Harold Dewayne Ennis, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the theft of federal finds.
Ennis has held the position of town administrator since around 2000. In this role, he had the authority to manage and use town funds. In 2015, he began siphoning funds out of Allendale for personal and unofficial uses, including purchasing and repairing vehicles, home repairs, and receiving payments from the town for hours he worked elsewhere.
These charges were brought against Ennis after an investigation by the FBI and SLED. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced after Judge Cameron Currie reviews a sentencing report from the U.S. Probation Office.
