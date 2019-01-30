Salvation Army shelter to reopen this weekend

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Last Friday night, people staying at the Salvation Army Center of Hope were displaced when a fire caused the center to be evacuated. Now, the organization says the shelter should be reopened within a few days.
The fire was mostly isolated to the building’s electrical panel. According to the Salvation Army, the wiring in the building is salvageable. A new electrical box came in Tuesday and is being installed. The building also had some smoke and water damage, but Servpro will be coming in Friday for cleanup.
The Salvation Army is hoping to have the center open for evening activities Saturday, Feb. 2.
