Richmond County commissioners vote on Adult Entertainment Permit, downtown parking, transit, city ambulance fees

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Transfer of Adult Entertainment Permit
With a unanimous “yes”, commissioners voted to amend the current adult entertainment ordinance, Augusta, Georgia Code, Title 6, Chapter 1, Section 6-1-15. That amendment will allow the transfer of an adult entertainment permit.
Before, when the license holder died, the permit could not be transferred. Now, if the license holder dies, the heir would fill out a lengthy application that would be reviewed and approved by the sheriff’s office and planning and development department.
The city administrator would then be able to approve that transfer to the heir. That transfer would cost just under $300.
Downtown Parking
The city’s engineering department is one step closer to managing parking downtown. Traffic Engineering Assistant Director John Ussery said there’s been a task force that’s met over the past few months.
That group consists of business owners and stakeholders who weighed options and received recommendations about the current parking issues from the traffic department. They believe parking meters or pay by plate should be enforced on parts of Broad Street, 11th & 12th streets and Green Streets.
To move forward with the assessment, the engineering department needs to find a firm to help alleviate parking challenges.
“We go through the RFQ process, which is a couple month process. Then we’ll pick one vendor, or one firm, to help us through this process. Then after we’ve done that, then this company will work with city staff,” said City of Augusta Traffic Engineering Assistant Director John Ussery.
That company will help the engineering department with parking options and price points. Commissioners gave the OK for that RFQ process to move forward..
Emergency Ambulance Service Fees
Commissioners moved forward on a motion to approve emergency transport rates for the city’s ambulance activities charge. Which means patients transported by the city’s ambulances will be billed.
Patient transport would cost $1,150 - but they won't be billed if the insurance payment is less than the charged amount.
District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said he’s disappointed because taxpayers paid for the ambulances.
“Now, the fire department’s going to do it. If we get away with that, I guess they going to charge you next to put out a fire. That’s why we pay taxes, to have fire coverage. Now they want to get into the ambulance business," said Commissioner Williams.
District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias said, “We are running additional ambulance costs but we don’t have any way of billing for it. So, basically, we’re providing that service at no charge, and that’s okay, but that’s really not the way to do the business.”
Commissioner Sias said the majority of all calls the ambulances respond to involve people who are insured and in most cases, insurance companies would ultimately foot the bill for the emergency transport.
District 9 Commissioner’s rocky transit ride
Richmond County commissioners are working with the transit system and engineering department to improve conditions for passengers.
District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said the the transit system is in bad shape. Commissioner Williams recently rode the bus for the first time in 50 years and said issues like no signage, no shelter and no schedules make the rides extremely inconvenient for passengers.
“I seen a lady sitting on the ground at one point because she didn’t have a place to even sit. How do you expect people to ride the bus when you don’t have a facility that people can be comfortable with even waiting for the bus?," he Williams asked.
The city’s engineering department said its already begun working with Augusta Public Transit on these issues.
“And the real question is, is The shelters that we’ve purchased and are here. are we able to use those or would it be more expensive to refurbish an old shelter as opposed to buying a new shelter?," said Traffic Engineering Assistant Director John Ussery.
The city’s traffic engineering assistant director John Ussery said Wednesday, they’re going out to look at shelters they bought from Florida to see if they’re usable. He said his department began working on new, informative signage months ago. They plan to show the signs to the county commissioners in the upcoming weeks.
