Pedestrian struck by Richmond County deputy

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A pedestrian was struck by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 30.
At around 12:40 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by Richmond County deputy Sandra Norman. The incident happened on Tobacco Rd. at Spanish Trace. According to the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Carlos Leverett darted out in front of the Deputy Norman’s vehicle. She swerved to avoid Leverett, but was unsuccessful.
Leverett was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition with lacerations and a broken arm. He has been cited for pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian darting into traffic.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.