Parents outraged after school system, sheriff’s office fail to warn about planned ‘Columbine-style’ attack at NC middle school

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WRAL/CNN) - Six middle school students in Scotland County, NC, now face felony charges after allegedly discussing a “Columbine-style” attack on social media.
Parents at Carver Middle School are demanding answers about why they weren’t immediately notified.
“I feel that we truly have a lack of communication between our sheriff’s office and school system,” said one mother wiping away tears.
Scotland County School System Superintendent Ron Hargrave said on Jan. 22, several students began posting threats against the school on Instagram.
He said last Thursday - two days later - two students came forward to report the threats, and school officials alerted the sheriff’s office.
A Scotland County Sheriff’s Office captain said it appeared the students planned to carry out a “Columbine-style” shooting, calling the threats serious.
“Put something in writing or some type of policy where the school system is allowed to inform the parents before news media puts it out,” said Sonya Thomas, a parent. “Because that’s what really upsets me.”
Hargrave said the sheriff's office initially requested that the school system not to make any public announcement.
"They didn't want students erasing stuff that they were gonna be able to have the opportunity to confiscate and see what they were talking about," he said.
"And we removed the threat as immediately as anybody possibly could have," said Sheronica Smith, the school’s resource officer.
The sheriff’s office is working to have the students placed in secured custody.
