Mom voices concerns over food stamps, then gets bullied for it on social media

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WKRN/CNN) - A Tennessee mom says she was bullied on social media, targeted because of her weight and for being on food stamps.
Melissa Thaxton said she had a hard time reading the hundreds of hurtful comments.
“If she would back away from the table, there would be plenty for her kids to eat,” she said, reading one.
"Get a dang job, clearly she ain't missed no meals,” read another.
The comments, left on Facebook, stemmed from a story she did with WKRN to try to help others who may not have received their food stamps.
She never expected to be bullied.
"I don’t think some people even read the article, they just read the caption and they just started going off,” she said.
The majority of the comments slammed her weight.
"Weight is something I've struggled with my whole life,” she said.
The others judged her for having tattoos and piercings.
She said it read “no sympathy for her, she should spend her tattoo and piercing money on food.”
“I have not spent money on a tattoo or piercing in I don’t know how long,” she said. “That's why I'm so furious they don’t know."
The comments not only hurt Thaxton, but her family too.
"It sickens me. It was horrendous, very, very horrendous. I finally had to stop looking,” she said.
She said the jarring experience has left her concerned that if adults could bully her so relentlessly, she wonders what might happen to her 7-year-old son.
"That's my number one concern right now,” she said.
The negative comments inspired her boyfriend to start a Facebook page to raise awareness on adult bullying.
"To try and make the adults aware that you cannot do this,” she said. “Say no to adult bullying. How can you expect your kids not to bully when you are doing the same thing?"
Copyright 2019 WKRN via CNN. All rights reserved.