A cold and dry forecast is on tap today and tonight.

(WFXG) -Arctic high pressure will keep a dry and cold airmass over the region through Thursday. Moderating temperatures are expected over the weekend. A broad upper trough over the eastern two-thirds of the nation will slowly lift northeast tonight.
A reinforcing cold front will move into the area this afternoon with Arctic high pressure building into the region from the northwest. The airmass will be extremely dry with values less than a quarter inch. Skies will be mostly clear. Below normal temperatures are expected with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows low to mid 20s are expected.
�
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.