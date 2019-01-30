Burke County employee killed in crash

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Burke County employee was killed in a crash on Hwy. 24 Wednesday morning.
At around 7:24 a.m., a Roads & Bridges work truck driven by long-time county employee William Proctor, attempted to turn left on Brown Mobley Rd. and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Proctor was taken to Burke Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Another county employee in the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and child in the vehicle that hit the work truck did not appear to be injured.
Because the crash was fatal and involved a county vehicle, Georgia State Patrol will be handling the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.