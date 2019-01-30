Burke County employee killed in crash

By J. Bryan Randall | January 30, 2019 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:46 AM

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Burke County employee was killed in a crash on Hwy. 24 Wednesday morning.

At around 7:24 a.m., a Roads & Bridges work truck driven by long-time county employee William Proctor, attempted to turn left on Brown Mobley Rd. and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Proctor was taken to Burke Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Another county employee in the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and child in the vehicle that hit the work truck did not appear to be injured.

It is with heavy heart that we inform our local friends and family that Mr. William Proctor, a longtime employee of Burke County has deceased. The Coroner has already met with the family. Please keep Mr. Proctor’s family along with everyone from the Burke County Road & Bridges Department in your thoughts and prayers.
Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, Burke County Sheriff's Office

Because the crash was fatal and involved a county vehicle, Georgia State Patrol will be handling the investigation.

