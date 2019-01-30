Augusta residents targeted by jury scam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office is advising Augusta residents to be on the lookout for jury duty scams.
According to U.S. Marshal David L. Lyons, jury duty scams are on the rise in the city. The scam involves a criminal posing as a Deputy U.S. Marshal contacting the victim by telephone or email and telling them they missed federal jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim they need to pay a fine in order to keep from being arrested. The scammer might even provide the real name of a federal judge or spoof their phone number to make it look legitimate.
It’s important to remember that federal courts will not ask you to provide sensitive information in a phone call or via email. Most contact between a federal court and a juror will be through the mail. Any phone call from a real court official will not include a request for Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or any other sensitive information.
If you do receive a call or email and believe it may be a scam, verify who the caller represents and contact that organization directly to find out if it is legitimate.
