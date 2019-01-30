Augusta residents targeted by jury scam

According to U.S. Marshal David L. Lyons, jury duty scams are on the rise in the city. The scam involves a criminal posing as a Deputy U.S. Marshal contacting the victim by telephone or email and telling them they missed federal jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim they need to pay a fine in order to keep from being arrested. The scammer might even provide the real name of a federal judge or spoof their phone number to make it look legitimate.