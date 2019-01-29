UPDATE: Missing Augusta man found

James D. Frazier, 66-years-old, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 29 at around 1 p.m. walking away from a personal care home on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. Frazier walks with a wooden walking stick and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and dark blue jeans. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and around 210 lbs. with gray hair, a gray beard, and blue eyes.