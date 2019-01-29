UPDATE: Missing Augusta man found

By J. Bryan Randall | January 29, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 4:16 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - UPDATE: James Frazier has been located safe and sound.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man missing in Augusta.

James D. Frazier, 66-years-old, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 29 at around 1 p.m. walking away from a personal care home on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. Frazier walks with a wooden walking stick and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and dark blue jeans. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and around 210 lbs. with gray hair, a gray beard, and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be or if you have seen him, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

