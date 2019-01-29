Housekeeper hospitalized after spending 3 days trapped in elevator

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Neighbors were still in disbelief Monday after a woman spent the weekend trapped in an elevator inside an Upper East Side brownstone on East 65th Street.
According to the New York Fire Department, the woman was a cleaning worker who became trapped in the elevator Friday afternoon between the second and third floors after an apparent malfunction.
She wasn't rescued until Monday morning just before 10:30 when someone arrived at the home, realized she was trapped and called 911.
According to local media, she was hospitalized, treated for dehydration and released.
Hours after the emergency response, an inspector with the Department of Buildings arrived to the home to assess the elevator, trying to determine what went wrong.
The inspector was forced to issue a violation after no one at the home answered the door.
According to city records, the elevator was last inspected in July and no violations were issued.
A spokesperson for the building’s owner said they are in contact with the woman and that the incident is under investigation.
