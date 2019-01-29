Heavy showers still possible this afternoon for the CSRA.

(WFXG) -A strong cold front will move through the forecast area this afternoon. A band of showers will be associated with the front. Snow was on the back edge of the showers and occurring in Jackson and Birmingham early this morning. We still believe precipitation will be all-liquid in the forecast area because of less cooling making it over the mountains and also the diurnal timing.
The southwest flow ahead of the front should support high temperatures reaching the lower 50s in the Piedmont to around 60 in the eastern Midlands. Gusty winds will occur but observation trends support conditions just below lake wind advisory criteria. Skies will clear and it will turn cold behind the front tonight. Expect lows in the 20s. Winds should be northwest 10 to 15 mph during the evening but become light overnight. A drying wind and sufficient time between the end of rain and freezing temperatures indicates a diminished risk of black ice on area roadways tonight.
