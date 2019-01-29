Heavy showers still possible this afternoon for the CSRA.

The southwest flow ahead of the front should support high temperatures reaching the lower 50s in the Piedmont to around 60 in the eastern Midlands. Gusty winds will occur but observation trends support conditions just below lake wind advisory criteria. Skies will clear and it will turn cold behind the front tonight. Expect lows in the 20s. Winds should be northwest 10 to 15 mph during the evening but become light overnight. A drying wind and sufficient time between the end of rain and freezing temperatures indicates a diminished risk of black ice on area roadways tonight.