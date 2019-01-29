Heavy Rain headed toward the CSRA.

(WFXG) -A strong cold front located west of the mountains early this morning will cross the forecast area this afternoon...then move off the coast early this evening. The high-resolution models indicate a band of showers near the front moving from west to east mainly in the 1pm to 6pm time frame with rainfall amounts in the one to two tenths of an inch range.
Models indicate an all liquid event with rapid drying occurring this evening. Have continued categorial pops this afternoon with high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s across the Piedmont to around 60 over the eastern Midlands. Breezy conditions will be associated with the front with wind gusts 20 to 25 knots...which is marginal for a Lake Wind Advisory. Therefore, will not issue an advisory. Skies will clear tonight.
There will be a very cold air mass behind the front with temperatures falling rapidly. Expect overnight lows in the 20s. For tonight...black ice on roadways is not out of the question because of rapid cooling behind the cold front, but there is a diminished risk because of a drying wind combined with enough of a delay in the onset time of below freezing temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.