Fort Gordon Tax Center is open for business

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - The Fort Gordon Tax Center is officially open for tax season. The center allows all active duty servicemen, their dependents and retirees in the community to get their taxes done for free.
Over the past 20 years, the center has moved around on Fort Gordon. It is now located in Darling Hall in Room 224. 24 servicemembers from different units across post volunteer to be trained and work in the tax center throughout tax season. It is one of the only centers army-wide that serves all branches.
Captain Margaret Bysrtyk, who runs the tech center, said, "Everyone who is working here, we work at this post aside from the tax center. We live here. We want to see people that we know and see in other contexts and be able to help them as well. So, it’s a service to everyone, and it also allows us to broaden our skills and help everyone else.”
The center is taking people until April 15th. It is by appointment. Captain Bysrtyk said the appointments are scheduled to take 50 minutes. She said throughout the season, she expects appointment times to go down. She reminded folks who come to make sure to bring all documentation including W2s, 10-99s, their government ID and their social security card.
The center is open six days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To make an appointment, you can call 706-787-1040 or 706-787-1044.
