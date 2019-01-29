Augusta University Health’s Adrenal Center is bringing new technology and medical advances

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University Health’s Adrenal Center held it’s grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The center is one of the only centers in the country that will provide patients with care in all aspects of adrenal disease.
The opening ceremony recognized a partnership with AU Health, the Georgia General Assembly and the State of Georgia. Speakers from each gave brief statements, expressing excitement about the opening and working with one another.
In addition to the partnership, the opening of the center brings new technology to the adrenal center that will keep patients from the southeast close to home. There were new robots out in the lobby of the Professional Building during the grand opening. Those million dollar gadgets will allow for surgery and treatment that patients were not able to get previously. Now, rather than sending patients up north or to the Midwest, they will be able to treat their condition right here in Augusta. The robots also allow students to learn how to perform surgical operations without putting a patient at risk.
The clinic will have a multidisciplinary team with adrenal specialists in various disciplines. They will work on the second floor of the Professional Building in the Digestive Health Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.