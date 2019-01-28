Man saves life with CPR he learned from ‘The Office’

TUCSON, AZ (Gray News) - A mechanic with no first aid training helped save a woman’s life after he spotted her unconscious and performed chest compressions to the beat of “Stayin' Alive,” which he learned by watching “The Office.”
Mechanic Cross Scott, 21, was test-driving a customer’s vehicle Jan. 11, when he saw a car on the side of the road with its hazard lights blinking and went to investigate, the Arizona Daily Star reports.
Upon discovering the unconscious female driver, later identified only as Clara, he began banging on the window and yelling for her to wake up. He didn’t have a cell phone on him because he doesn’t want them to distract him while driving customers’ cars, according to the Daily Star.
As two other good Samaritans pulled over and called 911, Scott broke the window with a rock and unlocked the door. He checked for Clara’s pulse but couldn’t find one.
Scott says he just reacted. Even though he had no first aid training, he got in the car and began giving the woman CPR.
“I’ve never prepared myself for CPR in my life,” Scott told the Daily Star. “I had no idea what I was doing.”
Luckily, Scott had seen “Stress Relief,” a decade-old episode of “The Office” in which manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, and his team learn to perform chest compressions to the beat of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”
When Scott began chest compressions, he sang the song out loud. According to the Daily Star, all he could think about in that moment was “The Office.”
After a minute, Clara took a breath and threw up. The three good Samaritans rolled her onto her side.
Scott says by the time paramedics arrived, about 10 minutes had passed since he first pulled over, and one of them told him if he hadn’t helped Clara, the situation could have turned out very differently.
Despite the praise, Scott told the Daily Star the real heroes are the paramedics who save people every day, but he would like to get trained in CPR.
Clara was taken to the hospital and released later the same day.
Officials with the Red Cross confirm “Stayin’ Alive” has the appropriate number of beats per minute for use in chest compressions. According to the Washington Post, other songs that could be used include Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” Stray Cats’ “Rock this Town” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”
They also encourage everyone to take CPR courses.
“Chest compressions alone are a benefit to the patient,” said Jonathan Epstein, the senior director of science at the American Red Cross training services. “You can’t hurt them if they’re not breathing, so all you can do is make them better.”
