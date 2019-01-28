Coldest air of the season on the way

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Cloud cover decreases overnight with temperatures remaining above freezing. Lows bottom out in the mid 30s with sunshine returning Monday afternoon along with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll warm up near 60 again on Tuesday before a strong cold front moves in, brining rain with it. We will dry out Tuesday evening, with much colder air pushing in behind this front. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s on Wednesday and Thursday morning, making this some of the coldest air of the season. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s, with a few spots feeling like the upper teens.