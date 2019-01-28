Aiken’s 5th annual community-wide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - A quote from prolific civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is “The time is always right to do what is right”.
People who believe in his message and mission attended the 5th annual Aiken community Celebration of his life at USC-Aiken.
Attorney and author, Dr. Patricia Russell - McCloud, the keynote speaker, said Dr. King dared to make a positive difference on our behalf, and gave his life.
In her address, she talked about how people can make an impact in the community.
“Often it’s an individual or small group that makes the difference. But you can’t talk about it, you have to be about it," McCloud told FOX 54.
Stephanie Franklin is the chairperson for the event. She said the community really supports it; about 800 people attends each year.
“It’s important for us to come together and to recognize that Dr. King’s dream was not just for one group of people, Bt that it was for all of us to live with equality to live together to live in fairness," Franklin said.
Franklin said this event, a collaboration between USC-Aiken and Aiken Technical College. takes about a year to plan.
