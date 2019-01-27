No reported injuries at house fire in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -
The red cross is helping a family of 4 after a structure fire in Grovetown. Grovetown Department of Public Safety Chief Scott Wheatley says the call came in at 3:15 p.m.
When crews arrived at the 2000 block of Grove Landings Way, smoke and flames were coming from the 2nd story window and the roof.
It appears the fire started in the laundry room. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reports of injuries suffered during the fire.
