Federal employee says mobile food pantry during temporary government reopening is ‘godsend’

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - President Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown Friday, on Day 35 the the government shutdown. The federal government will reopen until February 15th.
“After February 15th we don’t know if it’s going to stay open. We don’t know if it’s going to be another shutdown and people are just on edge," said a federal employee.
The shutdown’s caused a lot of tension where this father of three works, a federal prison in the CSRA.
“If you don’t show up, then you’re actually putting someone else at risk,” he said.
He served 14 years in the military and traded that uniform for his current government position. Where he said now inmates try to leverage his insufficient funds for their illegal activity.
Which is why he fears for retaliation in the jail for this interview.
“They want to try to solicit me to bring in various contraband. Cigarettes, drugs, marijuana,” he told FOX 54′s Jasmine Anderson.
The temporary reopening of the government comes with tepid reception because his family of 5 has needs right now.
Several organizations recognize that, and organized a mobile food pantry in Grovetown.
“Anybody can be in that situation and to give them that understanding and acceptance and also that support and the comfort of knowing there is somebody here to catch me, there is a safety net,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank Marketing Director Ann Snyder.
He and his wife try to keep things as normal as possible for their three children, ages 13, 12 and 8. But they were running out of savings.
So, these boxes from the food bank represent meals they can savor and money they can save.
“And they had food set aside for me and, you know, it was just a blessing because, you know, we’re going to get back pay but when’s it going to come? You know, we don’t know," he said.
After the back pay, he said he’ll get one more paycheck before that familiar feeling of uncertainty begins again if there is no solution by February 15th.
The Chief Petty Officers Association and Sgt. Audie Murphy Association hosted this event. Help them organize more, like this one, by sending donations here:
P.O. BOX 7371
Fort Gordon, GA 30905-0371
Concerned Women, Incorporated’s food pantry is being demolished. CLICK HERE to help the organization with its relocating fee.
The Golden Harvest Food Bank is always lending a hand and serving meals for people in the CSRA. You can help them by donating (even $1 goes a long way) or volunteering.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.