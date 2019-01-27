Drive by shooting in Beech Island injuries two men

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) - Two people were shot in a drive by shooting in Beech Island.
On Jan. 26, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Green Road for a shooting incident.
When deputies arrived on scene, witnesses informed them that shots came from a dark in color SUV as it drove past 262 Green Road. Deputies were also told that two male victims were shot and transported to an area hospital via personal vehicle.
Investigators responded to the scene and the hospital where the victims were stable after receiving emergency treatment. One victim sustained gunshot wound to his back and the other to the leg and groin region.
If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
