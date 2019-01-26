St. Louis police officer killed in apparent game of Russian roulette, according to court records

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/CNN) – A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been charged with shooting and killing another officer.
The two were allegedly playing with a revolver in what appears to have been a game of Russian roulette.
Nathaniel Hendren, 29, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
KTVI was told that Hendren has served one year with the police department.
Fellow officer Katlyn Alix, 24, was shot and killed in the incident. Alix was also an Army veteran and had been on the police force for two years.
The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Thursday at Hendren’s St. Louis apartment.
Court documents say Hendren and another officer – Hendren’s partner – who were both on duty, met Alix, who was off duty, at the home.
The documents say Hendren and Alix were playing with guns when Hendren took out a revolver.
KTVI was told Hendren removed all the bullets, but then put one back into the cylinder and spun it.
The court documents say Hendren pointed the gun away from everyone and pulled the trigger, and the gun didn’t fire.
The documents reveal that Alix then took the gun, pointed it at Hendren, pulled the trigger, and again the gun didn’t go off.
But then the documents say Hendren took the gun and pulled the trigger as he pointed it at Alix. The gun went off, hitting Alix in the chest.
Both officers rushed Alix to a hospital, where she died.
The court papers say Hendren’s partner had told Hendren and Alix that they should not be playing with guns. The documents reveal the gunshot went off as he was leaving the room.
“This is devastating, and this is heart-wrenching that it happened to be a St. Louis City Police officer,” said Kimberly Gardner, St. Louis Circuit attorney. “Today, as much as it saddens me and my staff to file these charges, Katlyn and her family deserve accountability and justice.”
Gardner would not answer the question of whether any additional charges could be coming in the case. She would only say that it is an open investigation.
Gardner would not specify whether Hendren was in custody, but a member of her team said they did not believe he was a threat to the public.
