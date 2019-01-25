Four children transported to hospital after vehicle hits SC daycare

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - At least four children have been transported to the hospital after a car hit a daycare on Columbiana Drive Friday.
A four-door sedan with two people inside went out of control and ran into a room with infants inside at Cadence Academy Preschool, Assistant Irmo Fire Chief Ben Smith said. The staff reportedly had all children out and accounted for.
Columbia Police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons did confirm that the Lexus went through the wall of the facility’s infant room. Timmons said the woman who was driving the car accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.
Officials say the children taken to the hospital were not seriously injured. The parents of the remaining children inside the facility were called to pick up the children shortly after the incident.
Four infants were transported to the hospital to be checked, Smith said.
Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. and that parents are being notified at this time.
The two people in the car were not taken to the hospital and are being interviewed by police.
Columbia police are investigating the incident. However, officials have confirmed the 61-year-old driver will not face any criminal charges.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.