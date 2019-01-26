Fire crews respond to Augusta Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Downtown Augusta Salvation Army has caught fire, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.
The call came in at 6:47 p.m. The fire is at the Salvation Army on Greene St. in downtown Augusta. Officials on the scene tell FOX 54 the fire was caused by an electrical panel. There is no damage to the building, but there is no power. Women and children have been let back inside to keep out of the cold and the Salvation Arms is working to find other places for them to stay.
