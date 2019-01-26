Center of Hope catches fire leading dozens to the Kroc Center

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - There were 172 homeless men, women and children displaced and taken to The Kroc Center Friday night, after a small fire at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Augusta.
The water and smoke damage is only part of the problem. The Center of Hope needs a new electrical panel, which caught on fire, in order for the facility to open up again.
According to Captain Philip Canning of the Salvation Army, “The fire damage itself was contained to one room, in our mechanical room.”
The mechanical room has damaged supplies and coats. Water also damaged some of the flooring in at least two rooms where clients sleep. However, many organizations quickly came to the rescue to make sure everyone had everything they needed to survive.
“The team came together great, very smooth transition, got everybody over to the Kroc Center,” said Canning.
The Red Cross donated blankets and cots to stay here at the Kroc Center until the Center of Hope is back open. “Walmart provided breakfast and A&A vending brought some sandwiches and we had some community donations as well and so the communities just coming together and its been awesome,” explained Canning.
According to Canning, they have to order a whole new electrical panel, get it installed and inspected before the Center of Hope can reopen. There is a sign on the doors of the Center of Hope guiding those in need to the Kroc Center, until the building is up and running again.
The Center of Hope is expected to be closed until the repairs are made, there is no set time frame on when they will reopen.
If you would like to help Canning says they are accepting monetary donations to provide immediate needs. They are also accepting: new towels, laundry pods, disposable food containers, brown bags, sandwich bags, plastic ware, napkins, coffee, creamer, sugar, foam cups and water. All donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 1833 Broad Street.
