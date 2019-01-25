Sunny, Dry and Cool all Weekend.

The forecast for today is Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Tonight, Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Light west wind. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night, Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Light west wind. Sunday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.