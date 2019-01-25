Some Columbia County students spent their school day touring businesses

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County school buses could be seen all over the county today, because 85 students from all five high schools were touring local businesses as part of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s 5th annual Students in Business day.
The event happens once a year. Six groups are formed from the 27 career pathways available to students. Those students who have finished or are in their last class of the pathway are eligible to go, and teachers help select who does. Tammy Shepherd, President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, said, “The goal of today is really learning about the jobs within the industry that they are studying.”
Businesses in our area hosted the kids and showed them the kinds of jobs that come from the types of classes they have been taking. Meghan Hicks, a senior at Greenbrier High School on the healthcare pathway, said, “It’s opened my eyes to some things that I don’t want to do, and it’s given me an open perspective on the things that I do want to do.”
Shepherd said, “We want our students to see that we have great jobs in their own backyards.” Most of the teens on the trip are graduating this May. Students in Business gives them the opportunity to have a head start figuring out exactly what profession they want when they enter the workforce. It also shows them places they can go to get those jobs. Chrislyn Nile, senior at Grovetown High School in the healthcare pathway, said, “It’s crazy to me to think that I could go to college, and come right out and have a job right where I grew up.”
Not only did the day have an impact on the students, but employers got to see who they might have as employees in the future. Shepherd said, “This Students in Business is a great opportunity to show them these businesses and how we want to retain that talent here." Hicks added, “Making connections just means I have more doors that are going to be open for me in the future and it will allow me to pursue what I want to do in the future.”
