Some Columbia County students spent their school day touring businesses

Shepherd said, “We want our students to see that we have great jobs in their own backyards.” Most of the teens on the trip are graduating this May. Students in Business gives them the opportunity to have a head start figuring out exactly what profession they want when they enter the workforce. It also shows them places they can go to get those jobs. Chrislyn Nile, senior at Grovetown High School in the healthcare pathway, said, “It’s crazy to me to think that I could go to college, and come right out and have a job right where I grew up.”