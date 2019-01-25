LEGO BrickUniverse comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - his weekend LEGO BrickUniverse invades the Augusta Convention Center.
You can check out the massive life-sized displays, speakers and professional LEGO artists from around the country.
LEGO BrickUniverse is open Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. There are two session every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15-dollars when you buy them online, and $18 at the door.
Greyson Beights, age 18, is the organizer behind the event. He started this convention when he was 14 years old, while he was in college.It’s helped him pay for part of his education, which is a journey he started at the age of 11.
"I think what we're doing is very important," Beights said. "We're going city to city inspiring generations. It's not just the kids, it's adults too - through Lego- and showing them the endless possibilities, so I think we'll continue it."
You can find more information about the event and how to buy a ticket online, here.
