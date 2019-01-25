Height, exercise may determine longer lifespan, study finds

(CNN) - We all know that eating well can help you live longer but a new study reveals additional factors may determine how long you’ll live.
Height and exercise may help determine how long you live, according to a new study in medical journal, The BMJ.
Researchers found that women who lived to age 90 were on average taller and had gained less weight since the age of 20.
The study found women taller than 5-foot-9 were more than 31 percent more likely to live into their 90s. That’s compared to women who were less than 5-foot-3.
For men, the biggest factor was physical activity.
The study found that men who were active at least 90 minutes a day were 39 percent more likely to live to 90 than men who exercised for less than half an hour a day.
Unlike men, the study found that the amount of physical activity that seemed to be ideal for women, in terms of longevity, was about 60 minutes a day.
