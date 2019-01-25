Davidson Fine Arts students visit Cyber Center

AUGSTA, GA (WFXG) - Around 180 8th-graders from Davidson Fine Arts School visited the Cyber Center for a field trip Wednesday. It was a day full of learning in unique and fun ways.
They had the chance to listen to cyber security professionals about the jobs they do and what opportunities are out there for them. The students also learned about dangers online and what they can do to protect themselves.
Students said it’s not like any field trip they’ve been on... and they are thankful for what they’ve learned.
Jesse Mays, student: “It feels like I’m really learning, but it’s not like painfully learning. It’s like here’s a fun way to learn, and you get to learn about fun stuff."
"This is really and opportunity to really expose them to something they don’t usually get exposure to, and show them that cyber security is more than just coding or sitting behind a computer. It’s more about problem solving,” says Sarah Rees, Director of teh Cyber Workforce Academy.
Avice Smith, student: “I really feel like we’ve learned so much just from what we’ve been taught today."
Brooklyn Reynolds, student: “I feel that now I know the precautions to take to protect myself and my information and help the people around me to do that."
This is the first time the cyber center has hosted a group this large. Organizers said months went into planning it.
