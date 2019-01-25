Boil water advisory in effect for Edgefield County Water customers

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers.
An 8-inch water main break happened on Sweetwater Rd. Friday, Jan. 25 and was repaired the same day. Customers on Five Notch Rd. from Murrah Rd. to Gregory Lake Rd. and in the Bradford Place, Bridle Field, and Hunts Grove Subdivisions are affected.
There is no confirmed contamination in the system but due to the loss of pressure, a potential for contamination exists. The Water and Sewer Authority is advising affected customers to boil their drinking and cooking water for at least 1 full minute fore drinking or cooking with it until further notice.
