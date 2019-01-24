Son accidentally shoots mom with shotgun outside CA preschool

NORWALK, CA (KABC/CNN) - A California mother was hospitalized after her child, who is under the age of 5, shot her while he was in the backseat of their car, according to investigators.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene Wednesday at Ramona Preschool in Norwalk, CA, an adult female had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
The woman had been sitting in the driver’s seat of her car outside the school, with her children in the backseat, when her son, who is under the age of 5, got hold of a shotgun.
“It appears to be an accident, with the young kid pulling the trigger of the shotgun in the backseat of his own car and striking his mother,” Deputy Marvin Crowder said.
Delia Camaren, who lives across the street from the school, says she can’t believe this happened in her neighborhood.
“It’s very scary because ... my grandbaby goes there. He could have been in school. It could have happened inside the school. We don’t know. It was really scary to have this happen,” she said.
The mother who was shot is listed in fair condition at the hospital. Her children were placed in the custody of Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.
Authorities are still investigating how a loaded shotgun ended up in a vehicle full of children.
