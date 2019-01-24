SC lawmakers discussing Education Bill

“We’re doing it kind of hand and hand with the House. We’re hopeful in my meetings with the Speaker. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to work on it over here and they’ll be able to work on it over there. We can walk together and try to reach a place where there is really good policy; build a good piece of policy,” Hembree said. "It’s comprehensive. It covers a lot of ground. Governance, consolidation, recruiting and retaining teachers, Students Bill of Rights, school safety, ethics. I mean, it is an 80-page bill with a lot of meat in it.”