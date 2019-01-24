SC lawmakers discussing Education Bill

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - School district consolidation, a student bill of rights, and recruiting and retaining teachers are some of the things an 84-page bill filed Thursday by South Carolina lawmakers wants to do.
Lawmakers are calling this a major piece of K-12 education reform. The bill was filed by Speaker of the House Jay Lucas Thursday morning, and over in the Senate, it was filed by Senator Greg Hembree. They are calling it the South Carolina Career Opportunity and Access for All Act.
The bill focuses on improving education in the state by tackling different issues. Some of those include school district consolidation, emphasis on K-4 education, increasing access to technical schools, and raising teacher pay.
Senator Hembree says this bill will modernize the education system. He’s excited to see the bipartisan support for it and hopeful something will be passed.
“We’re doing it kind of hand and hand with the House. We’re hopeful in my meetings with the Speaker. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to work on it over here and they’ll be able to work on it over there. We can walk together and try to reach a place where there is really good policy; build a good piece of policy,” Hembree said. "It’s comprehensive. It covers a lot of ground. Governance, consolidation, recruiting and retaining teachers, Students Bill of Rights, school safety, ethics. I mean, it is an 80-page bill with a lot of meat in it.”
“The Speaker met with the House Democratic Caucus this morning and showed us the deficiencies across the state. Even in some of the richer school districts, money alone does not solve the problem," said Representative Todd Rutherford, D-Richland.
The bill wants to raise teachers starting salaries in the state to $35,000 up from about $32,000, and make sure average salaries in the state reach the Southeastern average.
“I’m excited about the fact we’re all talking about the same thing - how important economic development is and how important education is and they have to mesh hand in hand," said Representative Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.