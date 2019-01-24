Mom embarrasses son by dancing to Backstreet Boys in snowy traffic jam

(Gray News) – You’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours on end. What do you do?
You get out and dance.
“We had been sitting for 4.5 hours in what looked like a zombie apocalypse on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs,” Wendy Chupp Gossett told KCNC. “Worst back up in I-25 history!”
Cue the Backstreet Boys.
To the sounds of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” she starts to strut and shimmy between the cars and trucks on the interstate as her son cringes with embarrassment and her daughter shoots the video.
“This is what happens when you’re stuck for four hours on I-25,” Gossett said on Facebook.
The family eventually made it from Denver to Colorado Springs, where they spent the night.
The video’s gone viral and given the dancing mom some street cred in her family.
“The best part of this whole experience has been that my daughter, who is quite the private and “cool“ girl, now thinks I am cool and all her friends think I am the bomb!" Gossett said. "So funny!”
