Man arrested for assaulting cop now charged with murder

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The man arrested for opening fire on a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop is now charged with murder in an unrelated case.
41-year-old Sean Bussard was found dead on Saturday, Jan. 12, after being shot in the head. Bussard’s body was sent to GBI for autopsy while the investigation continued. Now, 36-year-old Rex Allen Stewart, Jr., is behind bars and charged with Bussard’s murder.
Stewart was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 23, for shooting a handgun at Deputy Nicholas Nunes during a routine traffic stop. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in that case.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Stewart has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood.
