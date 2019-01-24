At least 4 students arrested in fight at Jefferson County High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Several students at Jefferson County High School have been arrested after a fight broke out Thursday morning.
On Jan. 24 at around 9:30 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the high school by a staff member. Deputies were told there was a fight involving several students in the school’s common area.
When deputies arrived, the fight was still ongoing. Deputies and staff members were able to separate the students. At least 4 students have been arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail. No one required medical treatment. The school has returned to normal operation.
The cause of the fight is still unknown. Deputies are still on the scene reviewing video and interviewing staff. More arrests may be made.
