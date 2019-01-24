Lake Wind Advisory until 4:00 pm this afternoon, Clearing and windy today.

(WFXG) -Radar indicated showers along the strong cold front early this morning. Radar trends and the HRRR indicated showers ending from west to east and exiting the area around 900 am. Dry conditions will occur this afternoon and tonight behind the front.
Wind gusts around 25 knots today. We have posted a lake wind advisory. Wind will diminish this evening farther behind the front. There will be little temperature change today with diurnal heating offset by cold advection behind the front.
