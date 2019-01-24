Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Survivor uses music to overcome sex trafficking horror

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Victims of human trafficking are manipulated into working under illegal and inhumane conditions. It’s a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that is prevalent in the CSRA.
“They slapped me in the face. They tortured me with rape. They threatened to erase police tapes and files. If you speak out I’m guaranteed free after trial,” rapped Ansley Joye.
Joye is a human trafficking survivor and a multi-disciplinary artist. Her music helps her heal.
The international activist said she was sexually exploited for 12 years.
“The grooming was like more like from [age] 5 to 7. And it wasn’t even like...people don’t understand, like. They’d be like, ‘oh, you need to take that off. “That looks ugly on you.’ But you’re, like, 5,” Joye said.
She said being made to feel bad about her looks soon escalated into years of perpetual violence..
And the human trafficking happened right here in Augusta.
"Augusta is certainly right between Atlanta and Charlotte and there's a lot of it right here in Augusta and a lot of it in Aiken."
Executive Director of the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons Susan Selden said her agency helped three victims last year.
She says traffickers use sophisticated methods to lure people and hide their crimes. Her task force works hard to help people recognize the signs...
“If it’s a young child, they usually won’t make eye contact with you. They may not have their own personal IDs, or even a teenager might not have IDs. They’re taken into hotels and nobody has luggage. That’s an obvious sign that something’s not right.”
Selden said law enforcement, hospitals, schools, churches and more need to recognize the signs, and know where the services are to end this epidemic.
Ansley said her music saved her life and her life’s mission is to help other victims of sex trafficking through that medium. She is working towards her goals to creating a safe haven for survivors.
The Cumbee Center is hosting a community event featuring speakers from the FBI and attorney general’s office in April.
