En La Casa Latina in Augusta holds prayer for Venezuelans

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - In Venezuela there are huge anti-government protests happening across the country. The United States is even weighing in with President Trump has recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of the country.
Hundreds of Venezuelans also are recognizing Guaido as interim president of the country. On Wednesday the change in Venezuela brought many people together in Augusta to pray for the country to heal and grow from their struggles.
Fabiola Meneses, an American-Venezuelan, says prayer is important at this time, “All the Venezuelan’s everywhere around the world can hear our voices.”
En La Casa Latina was filled with song and prayer to bring blessings to Venezuela. As protests continue in Venezuela against Nicolas Maduro, people from all over the country are coming together to support Juan Guido announcing himself as interim president.
Mary Carroz, the owner of En La Casa Latina, says God is the only one with power over the situation. “God is the only one that can make a change about Venezuela that’s why we believe he can put his hand and do something for Venezuela.”
While not everyone is against Maduro, hundreds are. So, those in the latino community passed a message through social media to lift Venezuelans up in prayer.
Angel Maestre, Pastor of Oasis of Blessings in Augusta, says they are in unison with their brothers and sisters. “We are not alone here today in Augusta, we are getting together with millions of Venezuelans and many latino brothers and sisters around the United States, Europe and South America, getting together just to celebrate this new change today.”
Carroz has family in Venezuela that have been suffering from lack of resources and she’s hoping that will change soon. “I have family that has been affected by it, they don’t find any food, medicine, even personal stuff.”
But with Guido’s move they have hope for a better future. Gloria Suarez , a supporter, says, “This is just the beginning, the beginning of the end.”
