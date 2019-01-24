911 call gives more insight into 2-month-old’s death

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - “The baby is down here stiff. That’s all I can say. I don’t know what happened.”
Chilling words from a 911 call made right after Eziah Collier’s body was discovered.
“I don’t think there’s no help, ma’am. The bottom of his feet; they’re almost blue.” Whitney Williams was audibly shaken after finding her neighbor’s baby unresponsive. “My friend came over here asking me to watch her baby. She’s been gone for a vert long time.”
I got a copy of the police report, which says that when the boy’s mother, Endyia Collier dropped off Eziah, the 2-month-old was sleeping.
When Williams went to check on him a few hours later... “He’s so cold. He’s so stiff. He’s so stiff and cold.”
I called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, looking for answers. While no homicide investigation has been opened yet, they are calling the boy’s death suspicious and are waiting for the autopsy results to reveal exactly what happened.
According to the county coroner, GBI has completed the autopsy, but they expect test result will take at least 6 weeks to come back. The Coroner Mark Bowel tells us those tests will reveal if drugs, abuse, or natural causes were at play.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.