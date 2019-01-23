Undocumented immigrant accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating teen in California, police say

KINGS COUNTY, CA - (KGPE/CNN) - An undocumented immigrant is behind bars in California after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl last year.
Police said 31-year-old Hector Montez is being held at the Kings County Jail on a $6 million bond.
Montez is from Honduras and is in the United States illegally, according to officials.
Authorities were contacted by a hospital regarding a 15-year-old girl who was about to give birth, said Mark Bevens with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
"The reason the hospital contacted us is because of the age of the victim," said Bevens.
He said when deputies arrived, the girl told them she was sexually assaulted last March when she was 14.
Police said Montez picked the girl up from school, even though they only knew each other through social media.
"The minor victim in this case, stayed late from school, she had missed the bus. She didn't know who else to call so she communicated with Montez and he picked her up from school to give her a ride home," said Bevens.
Police said the victim hid her pregnancy for months.
Montez denied that he knew the girl, police said.
DNA tests are being conducted to establish paternity.
Montez has been arrested twice for illegally entering the U.S., according to local media reports.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent a request to detain Montez, officials said.
